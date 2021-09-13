Enable Accessibility
    For a monthly pick-me-up with versatile essentials and statement pieces.
    For outfit updates and special occasions, including work and weekend looks.
    For weekly newness for every moment in life — big or small, and everything in between.
    • 1 shipment/month
    • access
    • 2 shipments/month
    • access
    • Rent 4 items at a time
    • 4 shipments/month
    • access
    • Rent 4 items at a time
All Memberships Include

  • Free Shipping & Returns
    Orders include a prepaid return label and typically arrive 2 business days after shipping.

    Quick Turnaround Time

  • Find Your Fit
    Our revolutionary fit tools help you find the right size. But each membership includes one Free Fit Do-Over, just in case.

    Cleaning & Rental Coverage

  • Members-Only Sales
    Get first dibs on designer deals and exclusive discounts on purchases.

    Packaging With Purpose

How it Works

  • Pick 4 Items
    Browse the RTR closet and choose any items
    that catch your eye. A pair of jeans? A cocktail
    dress? The choice is–always–yours.

    Total Flexibility

    Style and wear your items for as long as you
    want–there are no return dates.

    Swap & Repeat

    When you're ready let us know what
    items you're returning (or buying!) and
    instantly pick something new.

Frequently Asked Questions

You can keep items for as long as you want when you are a member. Your rentals are yours until you're ready to return them.
Yes! You can buy items that you fall in love with once they’re at home, or–if you know it’s the real deal–you can buy items without renting them first.

The best part? As a member you get access to members-only sales and exclusive discounts on purchases.

Please note, West Elm items must be rented prior to purchasing.
Your membership gives you access to an always-changing, always-growing selection of designer styles.

Full Closet Access: Includes our full closet of thousands of items with a retail value up to $3,500 from over 700 designers. From work to weekend and special occasions, you can rent clothing, handbags, sunglasses, denim and more.

Basic Closet Access: Includes a curated edit of everyday clothing and accessories, each with a retail value up to $350. Formal wear and select designers are not available with Basic Closet Access.

All memberships include access to our maternity styles, kids rentals, and West Elm home bundles.
All memberships include one Free Fit Do-Over that can be used in the first two months. If you receive a shipment and cannot wear your items, contact us to exchange them for something new.
Goodbyes are hard. That’s why we’ve made returns super easy! All shipments arrive with a prepaid return label and a reusable garment bag to send your rentals back. When you're ready to swap for something new, decide which items you'd like to return, pick your next shipment on the RTR site/app and then send back your items in the packaging provided.

You can return your rentals to your nearest FedEx location or any RTR Drop-Off location.
Your membership includes rental coverage for minor mishaps and general wear and tear. Significant damage, lost pieces, and theft are not covered. In those cases, you will be charged the current RTR Purchase Price (aka the “to buy” price) of the item plus applicable tax.
All of our items are cleaned - every time. Some might call it an obsession with cleanliness, and we’re OK with that! We’re dedicated to ensuring that every garment looks and feels excellent, every time you rent.

Our responsible cleaning processes, focused on both wet- and dry-cleaning, use biodegradable detergents that are free from added fragrances and zeolites. We do not use (and have never used) any halogenated cleaning solvents such as Perchloroethylene (PERC). After going through our rigorous cleaning processes, most pieces pass through a steam tunnel between 248°F and 302°F and are immediately sealed in plastic to protect them from any additional handling.
As of the week of 9/21/20, we are no longer accepting new Unlimited Swap members. You can find more information about this decision on our blog, The Shift.
Yes! Our membership offerings are designed to flex as your life evolves. You can customize exactly how many spots and shipments you get each month!
*See our FAQs for more information.
